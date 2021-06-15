A 96-YEAR-OLD York woman who has helped run a club for the over 60s for nearly seven decades has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

Rene Braithwaite, of Farrar Street, off Lawrence Street, who is a member of the congregation at St Lawrence’s Church, won recognition for her services to the community in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The church’s priest-in-charge, Fr Adam Romanis, said he was ‘thrilled’ that Rene’s love and hard work for the church and wider community had been recognised in this way.

“An unbelievable volume of cakes and goodies has flowed from her tiny kitchen over many decades - to the delight of young and old in the parish,” he said.”This award is a tribute not only to Rene but to many co-workers and supporters.”

Rene, who was born in St Lawrence’s parish in 1924, helped her mother Annie ‘Ciss’ Milner run the WRVS-led “Darby and Joan” club for elderly people after the Second World War, providing outings, teas and special events in what was then the Adult School in James Street.

When James Street was re-developed, they were invited to move the club to St Lawrence’s Church Hall and it became The Lawrence Street Over Sixties Club.

It ran at 2pm every Monday until spring last year, when the Covid pandemic forced it to close, and the only time Rene didn’t attend the club was after she fell at Christmas time when she was 90.

Rene, who was married to the late Frank, said the church had given great support to the club via Brian Fletcher, the local former postmaster and churchwarden. “He was the best,” she said.

She told how on bank holidays, there was a salmon or ham tea with ice cream for 40 people.“People came from Tang Hall, Fulford, Acomb, and there was a waiting list for people wanting to join,” she said. “They were truly happy days. I have enjoyed every minute.”

Asked for her reaction when she heard she was to receive the medal, she said: “Well, I don’t like a fuss.”

She said she wasn’t sure when or where the medal would be presented during the pandemic, but she revealed that she had been to Buckingham Palace once before, when she had attended a garden party there with Brian.