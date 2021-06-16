CYCLE campaigners plan to stage a ‘go slow’ protest ride in York city centre today (Wednesday).

York Cycle Campaign says there has been “little progress” on emergency active travel fund schemes in York to improve cycling.

More than 50 cyclists could take part in the protest, setting off from Clifton Green at 5.30pm and making their way along Bootham, across Lendal Bridge, past York Railway Station, down Bishopthorpe Road to Millennium Bridge.

But City of York Council bosses say they are “keen to avoid the situations across the UK where new infrastructure was implemented rapidly and then removed due to unresolved issues”.

Campaigners say plans for segregated cycle lanes in Shipton Road and Bootham, which were outlined in 2020, have stalled. they want a new person put in charge of the scheme and for council officers to get training on active travel from an independent source.

The campaign wants cycling in York to be safe, convenient and accessible for all, with co chair Kate Ravilious saying: “Currently I feel I have no choice but to drive in many areas of York when I travel with my children, because the roads are too dangerous for cycling. I’d far prefer to cycle and would willingly do so if safe cycle lanes were installed.”

The group warns it would be “unforgivable” if more than £850,000 given to York council by the government for active travel schemes had to be sent back because the city missed the March 2022 deadline for using it.

But Neil Ferris from the council says work is underway on “permanent, new and improved infrastructure for active travel” schemes.

He says the council will also launch a behaviour change campaign this year to encourage residents to choose sustainable transport and reduce their carbon footprint.

He said: “The council is keen to avoid the situations across the UK where new infrastructure was implemented rapidly and then removed due to unresolved issues.

“This second phase will implement permanent, new and improved infrastructure for active travel that are currently undergoing feasibility testing and the council is recruiting further staff resource to support the breadth of schemes underway this year.

“The quality and usability of this new infrastructure is paramount, and the council is engaging with residents to ensure that the infrastructure we design meets the needs of our residents and commuters.

“Both the requirements of the active travel fund and Department for Transport guidance present robust challenges to local authorities implementing new schemes, and we are participating in this process to ensure future investments are made to last.”

“The next phase of ‘Our Big Conversation’ resident engagement programme will inform the council of residents’ perceptions of travelling to and through the city and high level priorities for future transport plans; whilst later in the year the designs for this new infrastructure will be published for consultation. The council is committed to understanding the implications of new infrastructure for a range road users on accessibility and different transport modes.

“As part of the rollout of the new active travel fund infrastructure this year, the council will also be launching a city-wide behaviour change campaign building on the momentum of the new and improved routes to support more residents than ever to make sustainable journeys and reduce their personal carbon footprint.

“In addition to the work carried out through the active travel fund, the council is working to support residents to get around sustainably through Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme such as Navigation Road and improving cycle lane connectivity along the North-South route through the city.”

People are asked to register to join the protest at yorkcyclecampaign.bike