SEX workers are being targeted in the latest drive to ensure York residents get jabbed against the coronavirus.

A vaccination outreach clinic is being planned at York Women’s Centre for female sex workers and also vulnerable women, says the organiser of York's mass vaccination centre, Professor Mike Holmes, in his weekly column in The Press

He said work was also happening to encourage male sex workers to have their vaccine, and staff were also reaching out to employers across York to carry out workplace vaccinations at onsite pop up clinics later this month.

Prof Holmes said a pop-up vaccination at the University of York on Monday had been very successful, with hundreds of people already booked in for their jab.

"No stone is being left unturned," he said. "It’s a collaborative effort with everyone working together to capture the last few people who need their jab.

"We particularly need people who are hesitant and communities where there is low uptake, to come forward to be vaccinated. We are working with the NHS and the council to explore ways to make it easier for people right across the city."

He said that as York started to see cases rise and new variants emerge, the importance of being vaccinated couldn’t be greater.

"If you are eligible and you want to be vaccinated we will be there for you," he said. "If you’ve had a text, don’t ignore it – click on the link and book your slot.

"And give your friend or family member that nudge to get theirs – we need to win the race against any new variants of the virus and make sure we’re all safe."

Prof Holmes said the vaccination centre at Askham Bar was approaching its six month anniversary, having started in cold winter weather, with clinicians wearing thermals under their scrubs and clutching hot drinks between their shifts, and with the sun now beating down.

He said that come rain, snow, sleet and hail,its staff and volunteers had kept the centre open, supporting patients as they made their way there to get their jabs and appealing to local taxi drivers to help staff get to work. "The weather was never going to beat us," he added.

