THERE’S just a day left for you to help make the dream of a magical new ‘Hobbit house’ library come true for the children of Carr Junior School.

The school has already reached its original £10,000 crowdfunding target to pay for Bookend Cottage, as the new library will be called.

The crowdfunding appeals ends at midday tomorrow. But with the total cost expected to be in the region of £60,000, the school wants a final push to raise as much as possible in order to convince funders to come up with the rest.

“We want to be able to approach the funders and say ‘look how much support we have from our local community’” explained the school’s creative director Alex Bedingham.

The new library, which will be in the school grounds away from the main school building, will be based in a shipping container modified to look like a hobbit house.

“We do have a library, but it is used for other bits and bobs,” Mr Bedingham said. “So we need a special facility.

“It is going to be like a hobbit house – a really exciting space. Hopefully it will be appealing to children and will entice them into the building and encourage them to read.”

Once finished, Bookend Cottage will have room for up to 30 children. It will be used to host some full class lessons – but will also be a space for smaller groups, families and individuals to discover and enjoy reading in their own time.

The school also hopes to be able to make it available to the whole community for reading activities.

The school’s crowdfunding appeal has so far reached £10,040. But with just 24 hours to go, the school is keen to extend that as much as possible.

It will then be putting in a bid to the Aviva Community Fund - but in order to be accepted has to raise as much money as possible first.

You can donate to the school’s crowdfunding appeal for bookend Cottage here