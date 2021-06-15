TEACHERS at one secondary school are in the running for two top awards.

Staff members at Malton School have been shortlisted in two different categories at a TES Schools Awards Dinner on June 25.

Maths teacher, Sam Craggs has been short-listed in the New Teacher of the Year category and the entire maths faculty have been short-listed in the Maths Team of the Year category.

Sam has been with the school since 2019 when he joined as an NQT.

He said: “I am honoured not only to be nominated but to be shortlisted as well for the awards; it came as such a shock and I am so humbled and grateful to everyone at Malton School for helping me develop my teaching. I have always known I have wanted to be a teacher; it has been a passion of mine from an early age. The atmosphere, lovely staff and pupils at Malton School have made my first two years of teaching even better”.

James Muir, head of maths said his team, have worked tirelessly over recent years, and especially during the recent lockdowns, with enthusiasm and dedication to engage students from primary level right through to A level and beyond.

Speaking of both the nominations, James said: “As leader of the maths faculty I am thrilled with both the nominations and shortlisting. It is fully deserved recognition for the hard work and dedication not only of Sam but of the entire maths team throughout what has been a very challenging year. It has been fantastic overseeing a team that has collaborated so effectively and continued to strive to improve the quality of maths teaching for all year groups throughout the school. I was really proud of the quality of remote learning provision that the team were able to deliver during remote learning via Teams and OneNote as well as the continued work we have done with our feeder primaries to ease Key Stage transition for our students.”

Rob Williams, who himself won Secondary Head of the Year last year in the Pearson National Teaching Awards, said: "My congratulations go to James, Sam and the whole team; we all wish them the very best for the awards ceremony next week.”

As with last year, the awards ceremony itself will be virtual – taking place online on Friday, June 25 when the winners in all the categories will be announced.