CHILDREN are being asked to come up with names for two new fire engines.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they are encouraging youngsters to help find a name for their two newest fire engines.

The competition marks the arrival of our two replacement fire engines which carry the latest state of the art equipment and serve the communities of Northallerton and Richmond, and the surrounding areas.

A service spokesman said: "A big part of our work is being out and about delivering safe and well activities which is where we can visit people in their homes completely free of charge, and talk with them about how they can keep safe and well in their homes.

"As part of this competition we are encouraging children but also parents, carers, grandparents, aunts and uncles and guardians, to check out our short safe and well film which virtually covers some of the key safety points we’ll discuss as part of a visit.

"To enter watch our safe and well video below and then complete the entry formtelling us what you learnt from the video and giving your suggested name for the fire engine."

After shortlisting, the winning names for each fire engine will be chosen on the week commencing June 28 by Philip Allott, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

The two winners will have their suggested name displayed on the side of each of the new fire engines and each engine will be taken to the winning child’s school, for an official naming ceremony.

The competition closes on June 25.

Click here to watch the video.