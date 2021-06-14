A NEW 'Cold Calling Control Zone' - or CCCZ - has been created in Huntington in the hopes of combatting doorstep crime.

With the help of local ward committee funding, the new CCCZ signs will be installed ahead of the new zone going live on June 23, 2021.

It will start on Strensal Road, covering 51 properties in the area.

It follows requests from local residents who said they do not wish to receive unsolicited visits, otherwise known as cold calls, from businesses.

A consultation process saw more than 66 per cent of the residents within the Zone agree to the establishment of the new zone.

CCCZ’s are an extremely effective tool in combating persistent cold callers and doorstep crime. The Zones are created at the request of residents and are marked out by signs; advising would-be doorstep traders that specific restrictions are in place.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Liberal Democrat Ward Councillor for Huntington and New Earswick, commented: “I am pleased that our ward committee funding has been used to help with the creation of a new Cold Calling Control Zone in Huntington.”

“Cold Calling Control Zones are a valuable and useful tool in combating persistent cold callers and curbing doorstep crime.”

Cllr Runciman added: “This is just one example of many where ward committee funding has been used to make positive changes to our local communities. If residents have any other ideas of how the funding can be used in their local area, then please let us know.”

If you live within a CCCZ, you should report any cold callers or local incidents to the police non-emergency number 101 or to Trading Standards/CAB Free on 08082787895.

If you do not live within a CCCZ, you can report a trader that you're concerned about by contacting the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline or Trading Standards.