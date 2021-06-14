A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say the collision happened on the A167 between Northallerton and Darlington at around 12.30pm yesterday (June 13).
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was riding a Kawasaki, and was travelling north when he collided with two vehicles – a MAN horsebox wagon and a Jaguar I-PACE which were heading in the opposite direction.
A police spokesman said: "The incident happened not far from the Brompton Lane junction.
"Sadly, the rider suffered very serious injuries and died at the scene.
"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward."
Officers would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, or any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.
Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Adam Elliott. You can also email adam.elliott@northyorkshire.police.uk Please quote 12210138484 when sharing information.
