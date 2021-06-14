A LEGAL firm with plans to expand in key markets outside London is preparing to relocate to new modern offices in York.

Knights plc, one of the UK’s fastest growing legal and professional services businesses, has started the fit out of its new offices in the city centre.

Knights will be the first commercial tenant to occupy Hudson Quarter in a move which supports the Group’s plans to significantly boost its presence in the city with the new 4,700 sq ft office.

Hudson Quarter is the new mixed-use development opposite York train station which also includes further office space, homes and landscaped grounds.

This deal set a record for York office rents at £25 per sq ft.

In this landmark location, Knights is fulfilling its strategy to grow in key geographic markets outside the capital.

The Palace Capital plc Hudson Quarter scheme recently completed after a 26-month construction programme with Caddick Construction as the main contractor.

Jonathan Moore, partner at Knights, said: “It’s a privilege to work in York and we’ve enjoyed building our team organically over the past year with the recruitment of high quality partners who have been attracted to Knights due to its unique culture and business model, which offers energetic and commercially minded professionals outstanding opportunities to flourish in their careers.

"The new offices at Hudson Quarter provide us with a great runway for growth in the region, as we continue to make positive steps to build the leading, premium legal and professional services business outside London. Hudson Quarter really is exceptional, and we can’t wait to welcome colleagues and clients to the building in the near future.”

Neil Sinclair, chief executive of Palace Capital plc added: “Knights is a forward-thinking and ambitious business and so we are thrilled to welcome them to Hudson Quarter as our first commercial occupier. There has also been tremendous interest in the remaining office space and we feel that this development offers something unique in the city.”

The fit-out process is expected to be completed in July, when Knights will move from its current Museum Street offices.

Hudson Quarter includes 127 apartments and 39,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, which is being marketed by JLL and Sanderson Weatherall.