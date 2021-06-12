HEARTBEAT’S PC Nick Rowan would have approved.

The woman firefighter who helped save Goathland’s tiny volunteer fire station from closing has been awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Rose Fearnley, who has been a firefighter for 16 years, admitted she was ‘absolutely overwhelmed’ to have received the award.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue says that it was Rose’s ‘tenacity, inspiration and commitment’ that meant Goathland was able to keep its volunteer fire station.

“She initially joined the fire service when she discovered a lack of firefighters meant her local volunteer fire station was at risk of closing,” a fire service spokesperson said. “She decided she couldn’t complain if she didn’t do anything about it, so she became a volunteer firefighter and took over running the station a few years later.”

Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie said: “Rose is not only an inspirational watch manager, she is also an exceptional community leader.

“She has reinvigorated the volunteer station at Goathland through her dedication, enthusiasm and skill, and encouraged others in the village to join.

“Rose now leads a crew of nine volunteer firefighters at the Goathland fire station. We really appreciate all that Rose has achieved and having her as a colleague.”

Rose said:“When you know that everything you achieve is because you are part of a great team it feels slightly uncomfortable to be singled out.

“I accept this award as a recognition of the amazing commitment of all the Goathland volunteer firefighters. I am immensely proud of them.”