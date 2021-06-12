THE southbound lane of the A1(M) near Boroughbridge, which was closed this morning following a serious crash, has now re-opened, police have confirmed.
At one point there were two mile tailbacks on the southbound carriageway following the accident, between junction 47 and 48, at 7.48am this morning.
The accident involved a single vehicle. The driver and passengers are believed to have serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
The southbound carriageway remained closed for police investigations and for the road to be cleared even after the vehicle involved in the crash had been moved.
The Highways Agency began re-opening the road just after midday, but urged motorists caught in the tailbacks to remain in their vehicles.
At 1.30pm North Yorkshire Police tweeted to say the road had been reopened.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 - press 1 and pass information to the force control room.