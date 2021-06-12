THE Highways Agency has begun lifting closures on the southbound carriageway of the A1M near Boroughbridge which led to two mile tailbacks.

"Our #TrafficOfficers have started to turn the traffic at the rear of the closure," the Agency Tweeted. "If you are within the closure please stay within your vehicle."

The accident, which involved a single vehicle, happened on the southbound carriage between junction 47 and 48 at 7.48am this morning.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle are believed to have serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

The southbound carriageway remained closed even after the vehicle involved in the crash had been moved, so that police could investigate and for the road to be cleared.

The Highways agency tweeted at midday that it had been given the all clear to re-open. (We) are in the process of lifting closures now," it said.

A little later it added: "We are just waiting for the vehicle to be lifted and given the final all clear then all three lanes will be back open."

Road users are still being advised to expect disruption, to avoid the area if possible, and to allow extra journey time, however. Diversion routes have been put in place - check here for details https://highwaysengland.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/

North Yorkshire Police, meanwhile, have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 - press 1 and pass information to the force control room.