SELBY'S coronavirus rate is rising, with council leaders warning that the pandemic is not over yet.

The rate for Selby rose to 73 cases per 100,000 on June 7 - higher than the regional average of 35 and the national average of 60.

There have been 12 confirmed cases in schools or other education settings, three in care homes and three in workplaces.

But public health bosses say vaccination is "making a big difference" to the severity of infection.

Work is also taking place to support Clipper Logistics in Barlby Road after a recent outbreak.

Cllr Caroline Dickinson, executive member for public health at North Yorkshire County Council, said the team has been "very cooperative and responsive".

She said: "Testing support has been key to pick up asymptomatic cases that otherwise wouldn't have been detected. Whilst this gives us a higher peak in cases for the short term, it should break unseen chains of transmission."

Recent tests show the outbreak appears to have been linked to the Alpha variant and not the Delta.

But Cllr Dickinson added: "The rates at the moment are going in the wrong way, but we've seen them fluctuate.

"We must continue to abide by the rules - hands, face, space and fresh air.

"Vaccination rates in Selby are very good. We are finding this is making a big difference."

Council leader Cllr Carl Les said there is "light at the end of the tunnel" but that the pandemic is not over yet.

He told the meeting of the Selby and Ainsty Area Constituency Committee: "That light's still there at the end of the tunnel but it's faded a little bit in that we have got this increase in the Delta variant transmission. That is quite worrying at the moment.

"The trend is going upwards, hospitalisations are going upwards and also the variant is going into a cohort which wasn't getting affected before, which is young people.

"The race is on now to vaccinate all as soon as possible."

The meeting heard requests for shopping and prescription collections have decreased dramatically and befriending is now the most popular service requested from the Community Support Organisations and volunteers.