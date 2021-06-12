CURRENT reigning Miss York Elizabeth Martin is supporting this year’s 'Totally Locally Fiver Fest'.
The festival, hosted by Indie York, is a national celebration of independent high streets and encourages residents to shop in small and independent local businesses through one-off five pound offers between June 12-26.
Elizabeth, who is also a finalist in Miss England 2021, said: “I am so delighted to be able to back such an incredible scheme, especially in a city such as York.
"Independent businesses form the heart of the city and help ensure York is a thriving, welcoming and attractive destination, not only for visitors, but also for local residents.
“This festival will provide a wonderful opportunity for the people of York to re-explore their local communities and contribute to the wellbeing of the city as it recovers from the events of the last eighteen months.
"And there’s going to be no better opportunity to find a bargain - as well as discover a hidden treasure in York’s independent shops!”