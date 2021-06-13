YOUNGSTERS at a city primary school have been embracing their inner actor thanks to some hands-on drama workshops.

Park Grove Primary Academy, in the Groves, started their final half term of the year by inviting York-based drama group Mud Pie Arts in to school to develop a collaborative drama experience.

Deputy head Vicky Hearson, said: “Our focus on creativity is perhaps more important now more than ever because of the impact of the national lockdown.

“Remote home learning over the last two academic years as well as the restrictions imposed have taken away from the high-quality and enriching educational experiences we strive to provide for all our pupils, so we wanted to ensure we were giving some of those experiences back to them. We would like to thank the PTA for funding this wonderful opportunity.”

One half of Mud Pie Arts, Jenna Drury, facilitated the workshops for each class over the first few days of the new half term, focussing on either the Early Years and Key Stage One topic of ‘Wonders of the World’ or exploring Ancient Greek myths to link with the Olympics topic in Key Stage Two.

The drama workshops are all about getting stuck in, with the emphasis based on a ‘hands on’ approach to create an instantaneous style of theatre and play to inspire learning.

Shashka in Class 5 explored the tale of Theseus and the Minotaur, said: “It was fun because I learnt lots of different moves. It all felt very real and I actually felt like I was Theseus being chased by the minotaur in the maze. The story was really interesting and dramatic - it was a mixture of good and evil.”

Prisha, a member of Class 9, said: “It made me have so much fun! I really liked how we did drama and acting - my favourite part was when I spoke the lines for Pandora! It made me so excited about the topic.”

Class 7 teacher, Rosie Spencer, said: “The children absolutely loved taking part in the workshop and many are keen to try their hand at some more acting in future, proving it to be an inspirational and worthwhile experience!”

Head, Jo Sawyer, said: “The children have had a fantastic week where they have been encouraged to be as creative as possible. They have been challenged to step out of the classroom and into exciting and adventurous new places through the power of imagination.”