A YORK-BASED train firm has begun an eight-week public consultation to seek views on its proposed significant timetable change and uplift.
London North Eastern Railway's (LNER) proposed new timetable builds on over a decade of planning and investment in LNER’s new Azuma trains and Network Rail's modernisation of the East Coast's tracks.
David Horne, LNER managing director, said: "Our new consultation gives us the opportunity to hear the views of our customers and communities across LNER’s route on the proposed improvements."
The timetable will see LNER’s five trains per hour into and out of London King’s Cross increase to six, enabling the introduction of new, faster services throughout the day.
There will be 39 additional LNER services per weekday and many more at the weekend too.
London to Edinburgh services will be around 15 minutes faster with up to 1,500 more seats per day, each way - and London to Newcastle services will be around 10 minutes faster, with up to 7,500 more seats per day.
By adding extra capacity to and from York, LNER is also putting in a building block for a regular Middlesbrough service.
The public consultation is open from 11 June to 5 August 2021 to seek the views on the proposed timetable.
To share your thoughts online, visit: www.lner.co.uk/Timetable2022