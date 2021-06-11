A MAN was kicked in the face by a group of youths in an unprovoked attack in York.

North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened at about 9.50pm on Friday, May 28, in Station Road, Upper Poppleton, and involved a large group of youths.

A police spokesman said: "The victim was assaulted from behind, which knocked him to the floor, and a group of male youths then kicked him to his face and chest in a completely unprovoked attack.

"It is believed the suspects might be from a local school, and may have been in Upper Poppleton celebrating their last day in school.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information, or CCTV in the area of the assault, is asked to get in touch.

"One witness has mentioned the name ‘Jordan’ as one of the suspects – if anyone knows a youth by that name who was in the Poppleton area that evening then please contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency."

Three of the suspects are described as follows: Male 1 was white, skinny build, around 15-16 years old, 5ft 6ins tall, wearing a redish/blackish baseball cap, a white short-sleeved t-shirt and black trackies, and had a black bag across his chest.

Male 2 was stockier than the first suspect, about 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall, about 15-16 years old. He was wearing a navy tracksuit top and had matching bottoms. His hair was short back and sides and longer on top, and was brownish/blond in colour.

Male 3 was white, of medium build, with the same style hair as the second suspect, but his hair was blond. He was wearing a plain white t-shirt and had a silver chain around his neck and black trackies.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Owen Thomas. You can also email owen.thomas@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210127392.