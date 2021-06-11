A FORMER archaeologist in York and a “dynamic” librarian in the city are among those to have their dedicated work recognised in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

John Oxley, a retired archaeologist, has received an MBE for his services to heritage.

John, who now resides in Scarborough, has dedicated over 30 years of his life to the protection, investigation and communication of York’s heritage.

On receiving the honour, John, 64, said: “When I found out, I was completely blown away at the thought of someone nominating me for this.

“To be recognised for my work to heritage at this point in time is really important as it is becoming an issue around the country.”

He now acts as York’s specialist advisor on archaeological matters and the guardian of unique historical evidence.

John’s work has led to discoveries such as the Extensive Roman Cemeteries, the Roman skeletons and the Victorian legacy.

John has completed work which has added to York’s status internationally - as he has represented York when traveling to China to lecture at The World Historical and Cultural Cities Expo on York’s Walls.

He is involved in the arts scene in York as a talented photographer and video artist.

Barbara Swinn, from York, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to Explore York Library Service and the community in York.

The 64-year-old is Head of Strategy and Engagement at York Explore Library and Archives - a “bustling” city centre library with an archive with containing over 800 years of items covering the city’s history.

After receiving the news, Barbara said she was “really surprised, very honoured but also very humbled.”

“It is a recognition of all the hard work of the team at York Explore,” she added.

As well as this, Barbara has been described as a “catalyst” in York - bringing together the community through partnerships and projects with local artists.

Through these partnerships, Barbara’s dynamic exchange of skills, knowledge, networks and experience has helped to establish the library as a “thriving venue with increased visitor numbers and interaction”.

Barbara gained national recognition after receiving the Edge2020 award.

Louise Hodgson, of Harrogate, has received an MBE for her services to Policing and Recruitment through the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Leading a cross-College of Policing (CoP) team, Louise undertook the development and roll out of a technically innovative online assessment centres in only six weeks.

Louise did so to meet the challenge of coronavirus restrictions, while maintaining progress towards the Government manifesto commitment to recruit 20k new police officers across England and Wales over three years.

Her dedication has meant all 43 forces are now using the online assessment platform, with over 23k candidates undertaking the assessment.