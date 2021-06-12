A HOUSING group will sponsor one of the categories in this year’s Community Pride awards.

Clarion Housing Group, who have around 125,000 properties across the country, will sponsor the Health Service Hero prize in this year’s awards.

Over 350,000 people call a Clarion Housing home their home. The group’s aim is to build 50,000 new homes in 10 years including homes for social housing, shared ownership, private rent and private sale tenures.

The organisation also help people to access employment and training opportunities, giving young people a better start in life through their charitable foundation - Clarion Futures.

The Health Service Hero award recognises the tireless work of employees working in the health service - including those who have been working hard in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic over the course of the last year.

The winner of last year’s Health Service Hero award was Natalie Walsh for her work with the Dementia Forward group in the city.

Natalie runs monthly sessions for those living with Dementia, which involve activities and quizzes to support her members.

Finalists last year alongside Natalie were Caroline and Gary Kitchen - Caroline for her work supporting slimming world members through the Covid-19 pandemic and Gary for his “amazing” work on the front line in the battle against the virus - and South Park Care Home for their work supporting residents through the difficult times of the pandemic.

The Community Pride awards are supported by City of York Council.

This year’s awards include prizes for Person of the Year, Spirit of Youth, Public Sector Hero, Sporting Hero, Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser of the Year, Child of the Year, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, The Special Recognition Nursing Award, GP Practice of the Year, Doctor of the Year, The Mental Health Care Award and Carer of the Year.

All nominees for the Community Pride awards must live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN, or they can be made on The Press website.