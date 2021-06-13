ACKLAM Archives are appealing to anyone who may have a painting of the North Yorkshire village, near Malton, by AW Carter to come forward and help with their extensive research. They are hoping to trace their whereabouts and to make copies for their archives.
The aim is to have a comprehensive record of Carter’s unique legacy, that reveals now, a bygone era, for future generations to enjoy in the village that inspired their creation, so it does not get lost forever in the mists of time.
These watercolours were part of a variety of drawings and paintings on display in an “Exhibition Of Art” in the Grange annexe, Acklam, in June 1943.
Carter, originally from Little Horton, Bradford, was for 30 years Art Master at St Dunstan’s in London.
If you, or any of your wider circle of family and friends, can help in any way, contact Acklam Archives, c/o Keith Holtby on 01653 658402, or email keith.holtby@btinternet.com