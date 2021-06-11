YORK Minster is inviting composers to write a new piece of music to celebrate the return of its Grand Organ, following the completion of its refurbishment.
Working in partnership with the Cathedral Music Trust and Banks Music Publications, the ‘Grand Organ Composers’ Competition’ is open to both amateur and professional musicians who are invited to submit a new work for solo organ in one of two categories – ages 18 and under or 19 and over.
York Minster’s assistant director of music, Ben Morris, said: “The competition is open both to established composers and those who are just starting out in their careers, who may not have written anything specifically for a pipe organ before.”
Entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts - and the winners will be premiered at the cathedral later this year during services for Advent and Christmas.
There will also be financial prizes, ranging from £250 to £1,500 - with the winner in each category also having their score published by choral and organ specialists Banks Music Publications.
The competition is now open for entries and interested applicants should send submissions to: composition@yorkminster.org by 5pm on Monday September 13.
Full details of submissions can be found on the York Minster website.