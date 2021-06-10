YORK is now home to the nation’s biggest bee-friendly floral display - complete with 'rest stops' for our pollinator pals.

Businesses in York have come together to help the city's bee population thrive with more than 200 planters filled exclusively with bee-friendly plants.

The project runs from today until September 30 - giving you the chance to check-in at Bug Hotels shaped like iconic York buildings and enjoy a wild flower meadow in Exhibition Square.

The display covers the city centre with fun features like the giant bee deckchair, bee umbrellas at the Coppergate Centre, an educational shop wrap and dedicated summer York Quest app.

You can also meet the #BuzzAboutYork mascot Buzz and take a selfie with her at Exhibition Square.

Meanwhile the BID's planters are designed to give pollinators 'rest stops' so they can travel safely from green space to green space.

Carl Alsop of The York Bid said: “It’s great to extend our floral display in a way that also supports the environment. Floral displays in city centres typically use inexpensive flowers that are engineered to last and often do very little to support pollinators. This campaign will change that in York.

"It also nicely enhances the additional seating areas the BID have installed around the city for the summer months, so it’s a real win-win.”

It is hoped the display will raise awareness about the declining bee population in the country and their crucial impact on our ecosystem.

There are plenty of easy-to-achieve micro actions that we can all do at home to help.

Read more: The most bee-friendly plants for Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter

An interactive map on the York BID website will show the location of Buzz About York sites of interest in the city centre – www.theyorkbid.com.

It comes as one per cent of the upload value of every York Gift Card will be donated to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which supports bee conservation.

To learn more about York BID's businesses, the project, and how to support pollinators, follow @buzzaboutyork on Facebook or Instagram.