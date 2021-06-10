FAMILY and friends of a much-loved dad whose death ‘touched the whole of Tadcaster’ are close to raising £30,000 after a 192-mile trek.

Wayne Wetherhill, 34, from Tadcaster, was joined by friends Paul and Joe Sherwood, Mark Band, Chris West and Matthew Mallinson on a Coast to Coast mission to raise cash and awareness for mental health charity York Mind.

The group set off from St Bees in Cumbria on May 27 and arrived happy but exhausted some ten days later in Robin Hood’s Bay on Saturday (June 5).

They were supported in their mission by a back up crew of Wayne’s parents, Pauline and John Wetherhill, and Paul and Joe’s mum and dad, Sharon and John Sherwood, keeping them supplied with provisions and sorting logistics.

As The Press previously reported, the mission came about after Wayne’s brother, Bruce Wetherhill, 31, tragically took his own life in December last year leaving a hole at the heart of his family.

The family originally wanted to raise £10,000, but having smashed through that target, they are now looking at a £30,000 total for the charity and to date they have raised £29,081.

Wayne said: “It was a really big team effort from all of us who did the walk to the parents whole followed us on the whole route and had our food ready for us.

“It was a brilliant trip and we had great fun doing it. I couldn’t believe how many people turned out to clap us in when we arrived in Robin Hood’s Bay. It was a really proud moment.

“When we arrived Theakston brewery had put on a keg of beer for us and they donated £1,000 to the fund.”

To help the group hit their target click here to donate.

*If life is difficult you can call Samaritans any hour, any day, on the free phone number 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.