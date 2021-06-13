A DEVELOPMENT of 124 homes is taking shape on a former RAF base in North Yorkshire.
Ashberry Homes is building on part of the old RAF site in Church Fenton.
Poppy Fields features two-bedroom mews houses to four-bedroom detached homes, with prices ranging from £234,995 to £404,995.
Ashberry Homes has committed £80,000 to a new footpath that will improve pedestrian access to nearby Ulleskelf train station as part of its work.
It is the housebuilder’s second development in the region, following the launch of Kensington Vale in Howden in 2020.
Paula Murdoch, sales manager, said: “Launching any new development is exciting but doing so at such an early stage in Ashberry’s time in Yorkshire makes it doubly so
“The plans for the development are great and judging by the interest levels since we first announced it, it certainly appeals to a wide cross section of people, from first time buyers through to growing families and on to downsizers.”
Ashberry Homes will also give close to £800,000 to the local authority for use in educational and local infrastructure improvement projects, as part of its Section 106 / Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) commitment with Selby Council.
“With any new development our aim isn’t to just build houses – we set out to build homes that quickly become part of existing communities, and I’m confident Poppy Fields will be a popular addition to Church Fenton,” added Paula.
Sales at Ashberry Homes’ Poppy Fields development are currently being carried out from Manning Stainton in Wetherby.