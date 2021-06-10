A SCHOOL in York is loaning free prom dresses and suits to students from across the city this year.

Last year Archbishop Holgate’s CE School asked for donations of prom dresses, suits and accessories to loan to students to help with the cost of prom.

Sadly school proms didn’t go ahead in the end due to the pandemic, but the school was nevertheless inundated with generous donations.

Now the school in Badger Hill is offering Year 11 students from across the city the opportunity to borrow prom dresses and suits absolutely free. The school introduced its Project Prom loan scheme last year to help students and families with the cost of prom and to promote recycling and sustainability.

There are more than five hundred items available, including dresses, suits, shoes, bags, jewellery and other accessories.

Students from any school in York can borrow items completely free of charge and then return them after their prom.

Gail Hirst, attendance and welfare officer at Archbishop Holgate’s said: “Since starting the Project Prom scheme last year we have received lots of donations from the public, many of which are brand new.

“They include beautiful dresses and suits, shirts, ties, shoes, bags and even tiaras.

“The response to the project has been amazing and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has generously donated items.”

Any student and their family who would like to view the clothes and accessories on offer can make an appointment to visit the school by contacting Gail Hirst on 01904 411341.