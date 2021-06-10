UNIVERSITY student Emma Franklin, 20, is preparing to complete one of the biggest challenges of her life in aid of Endometriosis UK.

Emma, who lives with mum Andrea Dennis and sister Lily, 17, in New Earswick, is currently combatting the illness and, having always wanted to take on the 192-mile Wainwright's Coast to Coast Challenge, decided to raise money in the process.

Emma, who is studying psychology and neuro-science at Leicester University, said: “I will be taking on Wainwrights Coast to Coast challenge completely solo over 12 days to raise £1,000 for Endometriosis UK! The walk begins at St Bees, in Cumbria, and ends at Robin Hood's Bay, on the North Yorkshire Moors. I have already managed to raise more than £700 of my £1,000 target.

“I’ll be setting off on June 28, camping out every night. Mum’s meeting me halfway for the day but apart from her company, I’ll be on my own.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and, as we won’t be going abroad this year, I though I might as well get something out of it while I’m doing the walk.”

Last November Emma began a long journey before being diagnosed with Endometriosis after years of misunderstood pain and struggles which were often just passed off as bad period pains.

She added: “I was even been told that these pains were in my head which resulted in further mental health issues which is, unfortunately, an experience which many encounter when following the same journey.”

If you would like help Emma and make a donation, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-c2c-4-endo

For more information on Endometriosis, go to: www.endometriosis-uk.org/