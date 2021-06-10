NEXT week, work will start on a new walkthrough aviary at the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
Designed to showcase the variety of birds in the collection, and to add to the visitor experience, the new aviary is scheduled for completion in mid-August.
Head zookeeper, John Pickering, said: "I am really excited that we are now able to start work on this new walkthrough aviary, which will be an exciting, modern facility with new walkways, new planting, and 13 species of birds."
Some of the species of bird that will be on display include: Bahama Pintail, Chiloe wigeon, Fulvous whistling duck and Read breasted goose.
The council’s main contractor is Breheny Civil Engineering, and the work will reinstate the former aviary with a modern timber post and net structure that will house new clay ponds, planting and a walkway through for visitors that will provide a different experience to the rest of the zoo.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “This new aviary is great news, and will really enhance the experience of our visitors to the zoo in the second half of the summer holidays and beyond."
The zoo at Sewerby Hall is open daily from 10am – 4.30pm.