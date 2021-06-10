ALL three emergency services were called in to an incident where a man climbed out of a window.
North Yorkshire Fire And Rescue say they were called out at 3.15am today (June 10) to Malton.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Malton received a request for assistance from the police with a male that had climbed out of a window on the first floor of a property.
"Crews liaised with the police and stood by whilst negotiators spoke with the man. He climbed back into the property and was left in the care of police and ambulance crews."
