UPDATED 12.30PM: The A64 Westbound is now partially blocked at the A19 Fulford Interchange. The road is reopen, however a chicane is in place through the junction where lane two closure changes to lane one. Lane one is also closed on the entry slip road.
A MAJOR York road is shut this morning due to overrunning roadworks.
The works on the A64 Westbound were due to finish at 6am, but the road remains closed due to overrunning roadworks at the A19 Fulford Interchange.
Traffic is coping well.
The works are overrunning due to the road surface not setting due to high temperatures overnight.
A diversion is in place via the exit and entry slip roads.
There are currently tailbacks to the Dunnington turn-off.
Comments are closed on this article.