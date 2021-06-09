UNDAUNTED and not subdued by the Covid-19 virus, older citizens of York have survived worse and are ready to get a grip on the future.

The York Older People’s Assembly (YOPA) is launching an invitation to participate in the York 50+ Festival which has become a landmark in the city’s annual calendar.

You are invited to get creative with your events - live, online, hybrid - in whatever way you or your group, organisation or business would like to participate, the door is open. The Festival will run from Saturday, September 25, to Sunday, October 3.

The deadline for inclusion in the programme is Sunday, July 24. The event form is on the YOPA website: www.yorkassembly.org.uk/50-festival.

In the past, the York 50+ Festival has welcomed intergenerational events with younger and older people enjoying each other’s company and creating a shared experience.

Faith groups of all kinds have also contributed events - it is an opportunity to think about life here and abroad and to offer support where it’s needed.

Businesses are invited to participate in this opportunity to reach out to older people – it’s now more important than ever as we struggle back to some sense of “normality”.

You are invited to promote your goods and services in an engaging and creative way and restore confidence in your customers.

Mary Cannon, the festival coordinator, said: “We all know that the last year or so has been difficult for all of us.

“We were forced to cancel last year’s 50+ Festival but felt that this year we wanted to provide opportunities for activities of all kinds to people who have had to get used to inactivity.

“We’re still not absolutely certain how life will be in September but if you or your group have ideas for how people can light up their lives, become used to being with other people again, and just have fun, please send in your events.

“We’re also looking for volunteers so do please contact us if you’d like to get involved.”

Why not give Mary (01904 332613) or former coordinator Sue Lister (01904 488870) a ring to discuss possibilities or simply fill in the event form or the business advertising form at www.yorkassembly.org.uk/50-festival as soon as possible.

Enquiries should be made by emailing yorkfiftyplus@gmail.com. Remember the final programme deadline is Saturday 24 July. Sue said: “We can open the door… it’s up to you to step through and join us.”