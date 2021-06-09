A FUNDRAISER has been launched to support a young boy, who was told he “probably wouldn’t survive” when he was born, through his time at school in North Yorkshire.

Noah Farr, seven, from Carlton near Selby, stopped breathing within minutes of his birth at York Hospital.

An x-ray showed that Noah’s oesophagus was not attached to his stomach and his stomach was attached to his lungs - and this was the start of a very long list of diagnosis.

Since these early diagnosis, including Trachea Oesophageal Fistula - Oesophageal Atresia, Noah has undergone around 50 operations and uncountable hospital admissions and appointments on an almost weekly basis.

He has had a kidney removed, a stoma bag placed a gastrostomy button placed, his remaining kidney operated on, his chest opened, and throat operated on, hernias, repositioning of his pipework from his bladder and regular oesophagus stretches.

Noah’s mum, Diane, said: “When Noah was born, we were told not to expect too much as he probably would not survive .

“After every hospital admission Noah bounces back to his happy little self, he honestly has more strength than I have ever seen on anyone, especially for all he goes through.”

Against all odds Noah is now a Year 2 pupil at Carlton Primary School, who have set up a donation page to help him purchase a ‘telepresence robot’ called AV1 - which will help him to participate in lessons and access his vital education - as well have social contact with his friends when he is at home or in a hospital bed.

Jon Watson, head teacher the Carlton Primary, said: “Noah quite simply is a remarkable young person – full of fun, love, humour and character. He has the resilience and determination of a superhero.

“Let’s all do our part to support one of Carlton’s own, and support getting the technology in place that would really enrich Noah’s social and academic life.

“Please support us in raising money to support this brave, funny and wonderful pupil.”

The school currently has an AV1 on loan, but they are looking to purchase one for him to use for his next four years at the school.

An AV1 robot costs around £4,000 to purchase - and then will have an annual cost in the region of up to £1,000.

“We would love to raise a total of £6,500 that would fund use of V1 for Noah for the rest of his primary school career”, Mr Watson added.

So far, the donation page has raised almost £3,400 to help the school purchase the equipment for Noah.

To offer your support, visit: https://bit.ly/3vXEPmc