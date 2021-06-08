PLANS for a shake up of Westminster constituencies could see some people's MP change in York and North Yorkshire.

The proposals aim to ensure MPs represent a broadly similar number of voters.

Under the plans the York Central constituency held by Labour's Rachael Maskell would extend slightly to include the University of York - a change which the Boundary Commission for England says would line up the constituency with City of York Council ward borders.

The boundaries of York Outer, the constituency held by Conservative MP Julian Sturdy, would not change.

But people living in and around Easingwold, Tadcaster and Selby could find themselves with a different MP under the proposals.

A new Wetherby and Easingwold constituency would be created.

A consultation has been launched on the changes and the Boundary Commission is not due to make its final recommendations to Parliament until July 2023.

The proposals will see England gain 10 more seats overall, but the majority of these will be in the south of the country.

While experts believe the plans will result in gains for the Conservatives, the upheaval could cause problems for some Cabinet ministers including Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, whose Wyre and Preston North seat is carved up, and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who faces major changes to his South Staffordshire constituency.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will see his parliamentary boundaries substantially redrawn, while the seats of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will remain largely unchanged under the proposed new electoral map of England.

Visit bcereviews.org.uk for more information.