DRIVERS are being warned that works are set to take place for a fortnight at a busy junction in York.

City of York Council says ageing and outdated traffic signals in Haxby Road, near the Lime Tree Avenue crossing in New Earswick, are set to be replaced this month by City of York Council.

Work which is estimated will take around two weeks to complete and will start on Monday (June 14) and is expected to be fully completed by Friday, June 25.To help minimise disruption work will be carried out from 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The works require a full closure of Haxby Road at the point of the crossing on the evening of Thursday 17 of June, from 7pm to 11pm. Signed diversion routes will be in place during the closure.

To allow for the works to be undertaken safely, it will be necessary to temporarily place the crossing of Haxby Road and Lime Tree Avenue under traffic light control for the duration of the works.

There will be some restrictions during the works. These include the relocation of the southbound bus stop on the entry to the mini roundabout to a site just north of the arcade of shops.

Temporary controlled crossings will be provided during construction to allow pedestrians to cross the road safely. Pedestrian routes and access to all businesses and properties will be retained throughout the duration of the works as will vehicular access.

Those using the route are urged to plan ahead, allow more time for journeys and to consider alternatives and to use public transport where possible.

New, more reliable, traffic signals will be installed on the crossing as part of the Traffic Signal Asset Renewal Programme.

The new traffic signals will be cheaper to run and more reliable. It will also enable the new systems to link direct to the council’s Traffic and Control Centre, so that the Network Monitoring Officers can manage the flow of traffic better in busy periods by adjusting traffic lights to best suit traffic conditions.