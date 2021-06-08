A MAJOR high street store in York is inviting more young people to get on board its work experience scheme.
M&S York has extended the application deadline for its Kickstart programme until June 14. Three placements will be offered at M&S York from July. Applications are now open at York Jobcentre Plus.
Kickstart enables 16 to 24-year-olds to gain experience to help them onto the career ladder.
The programme is run with The Prince’s Trust, M&S’s employability and Sparks charity partner.
Rebecca Walsh, York store manager, added: “We are delighted to be involved in the Kickstart programme to support young people gain valuable experience to further build employability and life skills longer term. Whilst the last 12 months have been particularly challenging for young people in particular, we look forward to welcoming our first cohort to our team in July and supporting them on their career journey.”
The Kickstart colleagues will join M&S York as trainee customer assistants for the six-month placements rotating across Foodhalls, backstage operations, hospitality and clothing & home departments. As well as gaining retail experience, the programme will also develop their communication and digital skills and confidence in the workplace – equipping them with key tools to support their future career journey.
Following the Kickstart placements, M&S aims to support colleagues to apply for permanent opportunities where available across its stores. All Kickstart colleagues will be paid in line with current in-store pay levels.