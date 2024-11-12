It has been reported that Dunbar along with fellow Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, met with creator Jed Mercurio recently to strike a production deal.

An insider said: "Jed is close with Vicky, Martin and Adrian and they often meet for dinner – this time it was different."

The source, speaking to The Sun, said: "A topic of conversation was how they could align their schedules in 2025 to ensure Line of Duty 7 happens.

"The ambition is filming could start next year, with it on screens by early 2026."

Top 10 best British TV series

Adrian Dunbar breaks silence after rumours of Line of Duty return

Dunbar, who plays Anti-Corruption Unit Superintendent Ted Hastings in the hit BBC series, has spoken out about the potential return of Line of Duty for the first time since its conclusion back in May 2021.

The 66-year-old, speaking to Times Radio, said: "All the signals and everything is [positive] but until the script hits the desk, you can’t be 100 per cent sure.

“We’re all hoping that someone somewhere will make an announcement and say, ‘Yes, it’s happening’.

"And we can all take it from there. I can tell you one thing … the day they announce it, it’s going to burn up the internet.”

Dunbar added he was enormously proud of Line of Duty and being able to play a part in creating such an "iconic" character.

Adrian Dunbar starred as Anti-Corruption Unit Superintendent Ted Hastings in hit BBC series Line of Duty. (Image: BBC/PA) He said: “To end up creating what is an iconic character on British television and also within an iconic TV show would have been a huge ambition of mine.

“And so to do it is a very humbling and very satisfying experience. It’s been something that keeps you warm when you think about it. It’s very, very nice."

Who was H on Line of Duty? (WARNING: spoilers ahead)

Dunbar starred in Line of Duty alongside Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) and Martin Compston (DI Steve Arnott).

The show also featured the likes of Keely Hawes, Kelly MacDonald, Stephen Graham, Craig Parkinson and Lennie James.

Line of Duty first aired back in 2012 and followed Dunbar, Compston and McClure's characters as part of AC-12 trying to oust "bent coppers".

RECOMMENDED READING:

The BBC series came to an end with series six back in May 2021 with the mysterious "H" finally being unmasked.

The identity of H in Line of Duty was revealed in the series six finale as Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle.

All episodes of Line of Duty are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.