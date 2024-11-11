Return to Paradise follows DI Mackenzie Clarke, an Australian ex-pat who’s made a name for herself in London’s Metropolitan Police for cracking uncrackable murder cases.

When she is accused of tampering with evidence, Mackenzie returns to Australia, back to the last place she ever wanted to be – her hometown of Dolphin Cove.

Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex-fiancée Glenn at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome.

Return to Paradise will be available to watch in the UK from November 22. (Image: Red Planet/BBC Studios) But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station.

The BBC adds: "Once a case lands on her desk, she can’t rest until she’s figured it out, and the killer is in handcuffs.

"It’s that tenacity and work ethic that might just, over time, help Mackenzie win over her new colleagues, and the people of Dolphin Cove."

WATCH: Return to Paradise trailer

For those that can't wait until November 22 for the first episode, here is the trailer for Return to Paradise to tie you over.

New pictures have also been released ahead of the debut of the Death in Paradise spin-off series which show off some of the main characters set to star.

Here’s your first look at #ReturnToParadise!



This new series from @BBCStudios Australia Productions and the team behind Death In Paradise and Beyond Paradise is on @bbciplayer and BBC One from Friday 22nd November! pic.twitter.com/amXXol0v9m — Return To Paradise (@ReturnPOfficial) November 11, 2024

Return to Paradise cast

The Return to Paradise cast is set to feature:

DI Mackenzie Clarke - Anna Samson (Dead Lucky, Wake in Fright, Jack Irish)

Detective S.C. Lloyd Griffith - Colin Cartwright (Ted Lasso, Nolly)

Glenn Strong - Tai Hara (Home and Away, Colin from Accounts, Austin)

Police volunteer Reggie Rocco - Celia Ireland (Wentworth, Total Control)

PC Felix Wilkinson Aaron McGrath (Gold Diggers, Preppers)

The series also stars Catherine McClements (Total Control, Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries) and Andrea Demetriades (Mother and Son, The Artful Dodger).

RECOMMENDED READING:

When to watch Return to Paradise in the UK

All six episodes of Return to Paradise will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6pm on Friday, November 22.

Episodes will also air weekly on BBC One at 8pm starting from the same date.