The actor joined ITV's Yorkshire-based soap in 2018 as Ryan Stocks, the estranged son of Charity Dingle.

The Cotswolds ceremony saw many of Moore's fellow actors in attendance as co-stars Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk), Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle), Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle) and Ash Palmisciano (Matty Barton) were all at the wedding.

Emmerdale actor marries partner in star-studded wedding

According to OK! magazine, the wedding took place at Cheltenham’s Manor By The Lake.

“Ash was part of my groom’s party – we came into Emmerdale at the same time”, Moore told the magazine.

“I’m disabled and playing a disabled character, he’s trans and playing a trans character, so we bonded early on because of the commonalities we have.”

Moore has cerebral palsy, as does his character Ryan.

Looking to the future, Moore told OK!: “We want to start a family in 2026 or 2027 but we need a house first. We need the room. I’ve got too many vinyl records to fit a baby in our flat!”

Photos from the day show Moore wearing a purple suit, with his wife wearing a floor-length white wedding dress, holding a bouquet of flowers.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Our wedding was so incredible! Thank you to everyone that made it so special.”

He added: “I’m so happy and proud to announce there is a new Mrs Moore. I love you!”

The post saw many well wishes from fans of the Emmerdale actor, as one wrote: "Beautiful. Congratulations guys."

Another added: "Congratulations! You both look absolutely stunning!"

One more well wishes said: "Congratulations to you both on this wonderful day with lots of love and best wishes."