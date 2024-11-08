Of those Brits motivated by their film choices, research shows that they are inspired to visit all corners of the world.

This extends even as far as the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and the world’s largest tropical rainforest, the Amazon in Peru.

A survey of 2,000 people conducted by KAYAK, the travel search engine and official travel partner of Paddington in Peru, revealed many are prepared to travel to see major filming spots.

The most popular destinations that Brits have travelled to because of films are:

London – 34% Paris – 23% New York -15% Venice – 14% Dubai– 14% Athens – 14% Dublin – 13% Berlin – 11% Glasgow – 11% Chicago – 10%

The Amazon Rainforest in Peru was just outside the top 10, with 7% of respondents giving it as their answer.

KAYAK added: "More Brits may be inspired to trek the beautiful terrains of the Amazon Rainforest as the highly anticipated third Paddington film, Paddington in Peru, is released in cinemas on 8th November, where viewers will see the beloved bear visiting his Aunt Lucy."

For those interested in following Paddington's footsteps and exploring Peru, visit KAYAK’s dedicated page for more details.

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK UK Travel Expert, says: “Films aren’t only about entertaining, they’re also there to inspire.

"With 84% of Brits already embracing or open to bringing their cinematic experiences to life, KAYAK can help its travellers with their next movie-inspired destination.

“By using the Ask KAYAK tool, travellers can add their prompt, travel dates, budget and interests into the search bar and find their perfect deal.

"So, whether that’s following the paw prints of Paddington Bear in the Amazon or shopping in New York, KAYAK has you covered for your next adventure.”