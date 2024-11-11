The Standard Minimum Guarantee for Pension Credit is one of the payments that will increase by 4.1%, in line with the increase in Average Weekly Earnings in the year to May to July 2024. This also includes the basic and new State Pension rate and widows’ and widowers’ benefits in Industrial Death Benefit

Other pension and benefit rates covered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will be increased by 1.7%, in line with the increase in consumer inflation (CPI) in the year to September 2024.

This includes Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments (PIP), plus other benefits and statutory payments for working age people.

It's part of what the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) call the annual uprating, and it applies to all disability benefits and to Carer’s Allowance.

Pension Credit gives people over State Pension age and on a low income extra money to help with living expenses. It can also help with housing costs such as ground rent or service charges.

But, up to 760,000 pensioner households who were entitled to receive Pension Credit did not claim it between April 2022 and March 2023, according to government estimates.

This added up to a loss of around £1,900 per year for every eligible household. This year it is even more important as it is the gateway benefit for Winter Fuel Payments.

There is still time to claim, and to get Winter Fuel Payments backdated for this year, plus the regular help from weekly payments too.

From April 2025, the new rates will be: