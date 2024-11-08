Benefits including Child Benefits, Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments (PIP) will increase by 1.7 per cent next April, in line with inflation figures from September.

Liz Kendall later confirmed this in a written statement, making clear that the same uprating would apply to all disability benefits and to Carer’s Allowance.

Universal Credit is a payment to help with your living costs. It’s usually paid monthly - or twice a month for some people in Scotland.

You may be able to get it if you’re on a low income, out of work or you cannot work.

It is gradually replacing the following benefits and tax credits:

Child Tax Credit

Housing Benefit

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Working Tax Credit

There's no need for claimants to apply for the increased benefit payment as Universal Credit will continue to be paid directly into their bank accounts.

Recommended Reading:

Universal Credit uplift from April 2025

These amounts vary by circumstances, but some of the most common amounts are listed beloe. For full details, see the DWP guidance.

Universal Credit, single person, aged 25+

This is due to increase from £393.45 a month to £400.14, so an extra £6.69 a month

Universal Credit, single, aged 25+ with limited capability for work and work-related activity

This is scheduled to go up from £809.64 to £823.41, giving an additional £13.77 each month.

Universal Credit, single, aged 25+ with one child, born on or after 6 April 2017

This will go up from £681.37 to £692.95 a month, so will be £11.58 more.

Universal Credit, couple, at least one adult 25+ with two children, born on or after 6 April 2017

This is currently £1,193.44 and will go up to £1,213.72, so £20.28 a month.