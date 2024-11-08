Lupus is a long-term condition without a cure but do you know what it is and what symptoms to look out for?
Also known as systemic lupus erythematosus, the condition causes sufferers joint pain as well as skin rashes and tiredness, the NHS explains.
While it can’t be cured, early treatment can result in symptoms improving.
What are the symptoms of lupus?
The NHS has shared the symptoms lupus sufferers can experience.
The main symptoms include joint and muscle pain and extreme tiredness that will stay even if you rest well.
You might also notice rashes appear after being in the sun (often over the nose and cheeks).
Other symptoms include:
- headaches
- mouth ulcers
- a high temperature
- hair loss
- weight loss
- swollen glands, usually in the neck, armpits or groin
- depression and anxiety
- chest or tummy pain
- changes in the colour of your fingers and toes when you're cold, anxious or stressed (Raynaud’s)
The NHS explains: “Lupus often flares up (relapses) and symptoms become worse for a few weeks, sometimes longer.
“Symptoms then settle down (remission). The reason why symptoms flare up or settle down is not known.
“Some people do not notice any difference and their symptoms are constant.”
Recommended reading:
- Has your hair been falling out more than usual? Seasonal hair loss explained
- 10 foods that can help give a boost to your immune system this winter
- What is Lyme disease? What we know including symptoms and when to see a GP
When to see a GP if you think you have lupus
You’ll need to see your GP if you are getting symptoms of lupus often. The NHS stresses that “lupus is better managed if it's found and treated early.”
How is lupus treated?
Lupus can range from mild to severe and treatments include ibuprofen (anti-inflammatory), hydroxychloroquine for fatigue and skin and joint problems and steroid tablets, injections and creams for kidney inflammation and rashes.
The NHS adds: “Immunosuppressant or biological medicines are sometimes used to treat severe lupus. They help to calm or control your body's immune system.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here