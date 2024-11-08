Also known as systemic lupus erythematosus, the condition causes sufferers joint pain as well as skin rashes and tiredness, the NHS explains.

While it can’t be cured, early treatment can result in symptoms improving.

What are the symptoms of lupus?





The NHS has shared the symptoms lupus sufferers can experience.

The main symptoms include joint and muscle pain and extreme tiredness that will stay even if you rest well.

You might also notice rashes appear after being in the sun (often over the nose and cheeks).

Other symptoms include:

headaches

mouth ulcers

a high temperature

hair loss

weight loss

swollen glands, usually in the neck, armpits or groin

depression and anxiety

chest or tummy pain

changes in the colour of your fingers and toes when you're cold, anxious or stressed (Raynaud’s)

The NHS explains: “Lupus often flares up (relapses) and symptoms become worse for a few weeks, sometimes longer.

“Symptoms then settle down (remission). The reason why symptoms flare up or settle down is not known.

“Some people do not notice any difference and their symptoms are constant.”

When to see a GP if you think you have lupus

You’ll need to see your GP if you are getting symptoms of lupus often. The NHS stresses that “lupus is better managed if it's found and treated early.”

How is lupus treated?





Lupus can range from mild to severe and treatments include ibuprofen (anti-inflammatory), hydroxychloroquine for fatigue and skin and joint problems and steroid tablets, injections and creams for kidney inflammation and rashes.

The NHS adds: “Immunosuppressant or biological medicines are sometimes used to treat severe lupus. They help to calm or control your body's immune system.”