From today fans can once again indulge in the flakey goodness that is the Festive Bake. The iconic pastry is filled with pieces of chicken, sage & onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon, covered in a creamy sage & cranberry sauce.

For those who prefer a meat-free option, the Vegan Festive Bake will return to Greggs on Friday, after not being made available last year.

Get a free drink from Greggs

Greggs App customers who purchase a Festive Bake or a Vegan Festive Bake from today until November 14, will receive a free bottle of Coke Zero or Diet Coke.

It's almost time now, can you hear sleigh bells?🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/LR7mhyZdCa — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) November 1, 2024

The drink will be automatically added to their account from November 15, with customers being given 30 days to then redeem the drink in store.

Greggs Christmas menu revealed

Returning to the menu alongside the much-loved Festive Bake will be the Christmas Lunch Baguette, featuring everything to love about a Christmas roast.

Meanwhile the all-new Festive Flatbread has also launched – a soft and warm flatbread stuffed with sage & onion style chicken mayo, sweetcure bacon and a tangy cranberry & red onion relish.

Alongside the moreish savoury treats, a festively flavoured range of hot drinks will be on offer throughout the season. The brand-new Gingerbread Latte (also available over ice) and Gingerbread Flat White are new to the 2024 line-up, whilst the Mint Hot Chocolate and Mint Mocha will return to the menu alongside the Orange Hot Chocolate and Mocha.

For customers looking for a Christmassy sweet treat, the brand-new Toffee Fudge Muffin and Chocolate & Hazelnut Flavour Doughnut are the perfect pick-me-up, with further sweet treats set to be added to the Christmas menu in the coming weeks.

Greggs Christmas advert launches

Greggs has enlisted the help of popular TV chef Nigella Lawson for its first-ever Christmas advert.

In the ad, Lawson can be seen returning to her home decorated with fairy lights and a Christmas tree decked out with Greggs baubles.

She goes on to describe the “rapturous riot of flavour” of the chain’s “festive bake” pastry.

(Image: Greggs/Alex Lambert/PA Wire)

She says: “Succulent filling, creamy sauce, all wrapped up in the flakiest of flaky pastries, in one or both hands, say hello to the Greggs festive bakes,” before taking a bite of one.

In the final scene, the camera pans across a kitchen table laden with items from the Greggs Christmas menu, before landing on a platter of vegan festive bakes.

Recent reports suggested that despite staring in Greggs' new festive advert, she declined to endorse the bakery's signature sausage rolls.

However, Greggs said these reports were “inaccurate”, adding that the campaign with Lawson was to promote the Christmas menu, and she had never been asked to endorse its sausage rolls.