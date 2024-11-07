Chris, who has played police officer Rob Hollins since 2009, admitted that he was left in tears when filming the show's final scenes, calling the experience "incredibly emotional".

Doctors star Chris Walker 'bereaved' as BBC axes soap opera after 24 years

In an interview with the TV Times magazine, he said: "I was – and still am to a degree – a bit bereaved, which I know might sound dramatic.

"My other half, Sharon, said to me, 'It wasn’t just a job, it became your identity,' and it’s very sad to lose that. And to not be with all the fabulous people who’ve become close friends. But life moves on.

"Nothing is forever and the BBC have made their choice, and that’s the way it is."

Discussing the last-ever episode of Doctors, the actor added: "It was incredibly emotional, and I cried.

"Everyone in the building applauded each actor who came back to base for the last time. But it was also uplifting because we all loved each other."

He said the decision to axe the show was a "crying shame for the industry" as this is where many people (including those behind the camera) got their start.

Chris added: "One of my favourite things was when actors came in and it was their first TV role."

Hundreds of up-and-coming stars have appeared in Doctors, including Eddie Redmayne, Sheridan Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Comer and Claire Foy.

The programme, which has been on the air for 24 years, is set to air its final episode later this month.