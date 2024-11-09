Knowing what kind of headache you have is important when you're trying to find a way to deal with it.

If you’ve got a headache and want to get back to normal, here is everything you need to know.

Types of headaches and how to deal with them

How to get rid of a headache

Migraine headache

This headache disorder is known to cause intense pulsing pain deep within your head.

Other symptoms often include light sensitivity, sound sensitivity, nausea and vomiting.

There are a number of ways to deal with migraines with a common solution being the use of medications like Paracetamol, according to NHS Inform.

Tension headache

Often triggered by stress, tension headaches are known to cause a dull, aching sensation all over your head as well as feelings of tenderness or sensitivity around your neck and shoulder areas.

Plenty of rest, ice packs and a long, hot shower will likely be all the relief you need to deal with this. NHS Inform states that you may also want to look into managing your stress levels.

Cluster headache

Cluster headaches may cause a severe burning and piercing pain around or behind your eye or on one side of your face.

These headaches tend to happen in a series with each lasting from around 15 minutes to three hours.

Avoiding triggers, such as strong smells and alcohol may help to keep these headaches at bay.

If a cluster headache has already started, medicines called triptans may given as an injection or nasal spray, according to the NHS.

Thunderclap headache

This severe ailment, which comes on rapidly, reaching peak intensity within 60 seconds, can be a sign of blood vessel tears, ruptures, blockages, stroke or a brain injury.

It is recommended that if you're facing thunderclap headaches for the first time, you should visit the hospital to determine if it is dangerous.

Hemicrania continua

This moderate headache tends to last continuously for at least three months.

According to Healthline, other symptoms include tearing or eye redness, nasal congestion or runny nose, eyelid drooping, forehead sweating, miosis or excessive shrinking of the pupil and restlessness or agitation.

Ice pick headache

Ice pick headaches are characterised by short, intense stabbing pains in your head lasting only a few seconds.

Allergy or sinus headache

This secondary headache happens because of an allergic reaction with much of the pain focusing around the sinus area.

Taking anti-histamines (even if you don't have any symptoms) will help keep these headaches at bay, according to the NHS. Decongestant nasal spray also helps by opening up blocked noses.

Caffeine headache

Caffeine affects blood flow to your brain and too much can give you a headache. Quitting “cold turkey” isn’t always the best solution with this sometimes causing similar issues.

To treat this, you should try drinking plenty of water, get plenty of sleep and use pain relievers like ibuprofen.

Hormone headache (also known as menstrual migraine)

Hormone headaches tend to affect those who menstruate and are linked to hormonal fluctuations.

NHS Inform recommends getting plenty of rest, taking painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen and regular exercise if you are suffering from this type of headache.

The NHS advises that if your headache is persistent and painkillers are not helping, you should contact your GP.