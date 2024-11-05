The poppy has been used as a symbol of respect for the servicemen and women who lost their lives during the war for over a century.

The red poppy is instantly recognisable as the emblem for Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

As the inspiration behind John McCrae's moving poem 'In Flanders Fields,' the flower became synonymous with remembering those who lost their lives in the Great War.

The flower is now available to buy in different colours to convey distinct meanings (Image: Getty)

Why do we wear poppies on Remembrance Day?





From 1921, Artificial poppies started to be sold as a means of raising money for the Earl Hague Fund which supported ex-servicemen and families of those who did not come home.

The following year, the British Legion opened a factory staffed by wounded ex-servicemen which continues its important work to this day.

The symbol has only grown, with other charities adopting the flower in different colours to convey distinct meanings.

Black poppy meaning on Remembrance Day

The Black poppy is a fairly recent addition, having only been launched in 2010.

Selena Carty set it up and it is worn to remember the African, Black Peoples, West Indian, Caribbean, Pacific Islands & Indigenous communities' contributions in the great wars.

The Black Poppy Rose organisation, which recently redesigned the poppies, shared the meaning behind their new logo on its website.

The history of Remembrance Day

The organisation explained: "The BlackPoppyRose is a symbol for us to remember not only the soldiers, but also the peoples, of African/Black/West Indian/Caribbean/Pacific Islands & Indigenous communities who contributed in any way for the War effort."

Purple poppy meaning on Remembrance Day

Purple poppies were introduced back in 2006 by the charity Animal Aid as a way of remembering the animals that lost their lives at war.

The charity started the appeal because it felt the animals that die at war – which tend to mostly be horses and dogs – are often forgotten.

White poppy meaning on Remembrance Day

White poppies serve as a pacifist symbol of remembrance of the war.

According to the Peace Pledge Union (PPU), the body which distributes them today, white poppies represent three things.

These are remembrance for all victims of war, commitment to peace and a challenge to war and militarism.

It intends to commemorate all victims of all wars – both military and civilians of all nationalities.

You can find out more about white poppies and support the campaign via the website.