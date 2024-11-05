So, rather than the usual 30 day period, items purchased between November 1 and December 25, 2024 can be returned until January 31, 2025 or within 30 days from receipt (whichever is later).

This is good news for those buying Christmas presents, as it gives time for unwanted gifts to be returned before the window closes.

How to return an Amazon purchase

Select the item that you wish to return, and an option from the reason for return menu.

To complete your return, follow the prompts.

For some items, this will mean printing a label and boxing up your item, and for others there's usually an option to print a label instore, and sometimes they'll even give you a bag to put it in too.

What about Amazon Marketplace?





To return an item to a marketplace seller, click on the item in your orders, and select 'send a returns request'. If you don't receive a response within two business days, you can submit an A-to-Z Guarantee claim.

How to return a gift from Amazon

The returns centre allows gift recipients to return items marked as a gift at the time of purchase. The type of refund or credit you receive depends on how the gift was purchased and how it's returned.

Gift recipients won't be eligible for exchanges or instant refunds. The good news is that gift returns are confidential, so you don't need to explain why you don't like your present to the person who bought it for you.

A word to the wise

Each label is linked to a specific return. To make sure that you receive the correct refund, don't include items from different orders in the same box.

Also, be careful to wipe all personal data from electronic items, such as laptops and cameras, as returned items are resold through Amazon Warehouse.

Similarly, make sure you only send the things you want to return - don't put your own chargers, cases etc in as these can't be returned to you.