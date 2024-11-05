Unsurprisingly, the most expensive place for a ‘cheap’ crisp lager in the country is in London, where the cheapest pint on offer is, on average £5.88.

This is 123% more expensive than in Bangor - the cheapest UK city for a pint. On average, the cheapest pint of lager in Bangor would set you back just £2.63.

With news that drinkers can enjoy a penny off the duty on a pint of draught beer, many will be looking for the best places to enjoy a value pint. But, the announcement that tuition fees are to rise will mean that potential students are particularly keen to find the university cities where their budget stretches furthest.

“It’s easy for university freshers and events often centred around drinking alcohol to end up costing a lot more than anticipated, especially with the cost of living crisis," says Maxine McCreadie, personal finance expert at UK Debt Expert, the company which completed the analysis.

“It can be easy to dip into your student loan or overdraft to fund an extra round, but it’s important to budget these limited funds properly for social activities, being mindful that they will need to last the whole term.

“Student or not, many are feeling a pinch on their finances with the cost of living, in anticipation of Christmas festivities. If you’re finding it difficult to get on track financially there is help available, whether that is a counsellor at your university or a financial advisor, to navigate this transition smoothly.”

So, here's the cheapest and most expensive places in the country for a pint, based on average prices for the lowest cost draught lager.

Most expensive

London - £5.88 Edinburgh - £5.84 Buckingham - £5.45 St. Andrews - £5.30 Twickenham - £5.09 Bath - £4.97 Bristol - £4.92 Salford - £4.90 Durham - £4.88 Brighton - £4.87

Cheapest pints