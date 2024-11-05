Co-op is recalling its Co-op Irresistible Luxury Lasagne Al Forno because it may pose a health risk to customers.

The product may contain mustard and sulphites which are not declared on the label.

As a result, it could be dangerous to eat for customers with an allergy to mustard or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

The affected Lasagne has a use by date of November 17 and comes in 700g packs.

Monday 4 November - @coopuk recalls Co-op Irresistible Luxury Lasagne Al Forno because of undeclared mustard and sulphites #FoodAllergy https://t.co/8QTjVM40Eb pic.twitter.com/lO1bsPcJtI — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 4, 2024

An FSA spokesman said: “Co-op is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to mustard and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites do not consume it. Instead, dispose of the product.

“For a refund or replacement (subject to availability) please visit your local store. If you purchased online, you can receive a refund by calling 0330 041 7737.

“You can contact the customer careline on 0800 0686 727 or email via the product issues or returns section of the Co-op website.”

A Co-op spokesman added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.