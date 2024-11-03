In the ad, Lawson can be seen returning to her home decorated with fairy lights and a Christmas tree decked out with Greggs baubles.

She goes on to describe the “rapturous riot of flavour” of the chain’s “festive bake” pastry.

Nigella Lawson to star in the first-ever Greggs Christmas advert

It's almost time now, can you hear sleigh bells?🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/LR7mhyZdCa — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) November 1, 2024

She says: “Succulent filling, creamy sauce, all wrapped up in the flakiest of flaky pastries, in one or both hands, say hello to the Greggs festive bakes,” before taking a bite of one.

In the final scene, the camera pans across a kitchen table laden with items from the Greggs Christmas menu, before landing on a platter of vegan festive bakes.

Recent reports suggested that despite staring in Greggs' new festive advert, she declined to endorse the bakery's signature sausage rolls.

However, Greggs said these reports were “inaccurate”, adding that the campaign with Lawson was to promote the Christmas menu, and she had never been asked to endorse its sausage rolls.

Lawson said: “As a longtime fan of Greggs, and especially their sausage rolls, I’m thrilled to be collaborating with them to celebrate the return of the iconic Christmas menu.

“Greggs brings joy wherever and whenever you choose to enjoy it, and I’m delighted to be sharing this with the nation this Christmas.”

Last month, the brand launched its first champagne bar where customers can pair the finest bottles with a menu of bakes and rolls.

Nigella Lawson is best known for her cooking programmes (Image: Greggs/Alex Lambert/PA Wire)

The bar opened in Fenwick’s Newcastle store on October 24 and will remain open until the end of December, offering bottles ranging from a £10 glass of Ca’ di Alte Prosecco to a £75 glass of Louis Roederer Cristal – also available by the bottle for £425.

It follows the first Greggs “fine dining” bistro at the same location last year, which served its popular festive bake alongside duck fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts to more than 8,000 customers over a single month.

This year’s festive menu will be in Greggs outlets nationwide from Thursday.