The pair of best friends, alongside grey Staffordshire Bull Terrier Vinnie, has been a fixture on the Channel 4 programme since 2018.

However, during last night's episode (Friday, November 1), fans were quick to share their concerns for the well-being of a white Samoyed dog that was with them.

Fans were becoming increasingly scared by a bowl of grapes nestled amongst the snacks in close proximity to the dog.

Gogglebox fans issue urgent warning to Georgia and Abbie over dangerous food

According to The Mirror, Gogglebox fans were quick to take to X, formerly Twitter, to share their concerns about the fruit.

One person wrote: "Get those grapes off that table, they’re toxic to dogs," with another adding: "Georgia and Abbie have grapes on the table again, hope that lovely dog doesn’t eat any."

This isn't the first time the pair have been called out for their choice of snacks.

Last month, a Channel 4 viewer said: "Not good for Ellie and Abbie to have the grapes on the table which are toxic to dog."

Are grapes dangerous for dogs to eat?





According to The Kennel Club, grapes can be "harmful" to dogs and can cause kidney damage which can be fatal if not treated early.

The organisation adds: "Not only are grapes dangerous to dogs but so are the foods that they’re found in, such as Christmas cake, mince pies, hot cross buns etc."

It says: "Dogs shouldn’t eat or be fed grapes, raisins, currants or sultanas. If eaten, these fruits can be highly toxic to dogs and can kill them.

"Not all dogs are affected in the same way, and some may become more unwell than others."